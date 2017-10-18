Pilgrimage to Ireland, Day 8: Cashel, Blarney, and Clonmel

October 18, 2017

We ended today where, in some ways, this journey of faith began many years ago.

Our first stop this morning was the Rock of Cashel. The Rock was the seat of Munster Kings before it was gifted to the Church and it is said to be the site where St. Patrick baptized King Aenghus. Though the roof is long gone, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Cormac’s Chapel remain, as does a 12th century high cross and the graves of the faithful ringing the Rock.

Though Hurricane Ophelia’s aftermath kept us from exploring the grounds, we did make a visit to Blarney Castle — and some of us even kissed the famous Blarney Stone! (That’s Father Joe O’Connor and me, respectively, below.)

We celebrated our final Mass together in Clonmel’s St. Mary’s Church — the church where Bishop Cunningham’s grandmother was baptized many years ago. As Bishop noted in his homily, Clonmel’s parish church is in some ways where our journey began — through the faith passed down by those who came before us.

Tomorrow we begin to make our way home. Please be assured of our prayers for you, and thank you for yours these last ten days!

(All photos by Katherine Long for the Sun.)