Kickoff to Faith Formation in Cazenovia

Submitted by Lisa Matto

CAZENOVIA — St. James Church in Cazenovia had its high school Kickoff for Faith Formation on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The students celebrated Mass together wearing their youth group “Love Your Neighbor” T-shirts. The Mass was to kick off faith formation for all grades, and the event after was for grades 8 to 12. The high school youth group is made up of students from Cazenovia High School, Christian Brothers Academy, and Manlius Pebble Hill School.

Father Kevin Corcoran had button pins made to match the shirts and passed them out to everyone in the congregation at each Mass. He incorporated the year’s theme of “Love Your Neighbor” into his homily. It was a wonderful way to celebrate the Eucharist together and to highlight our faith-formation programs.

After Mass, about 70 of our high school students attended the kickoff and enjoyed lunch of Peppino’s pizza and Skippy’s ice cream. The kids’ afternoon included volleyball, badminton, karaoke, water balloons, dodge ball, and just being together.

Lisa Matto is the director of faith formation for St. James Church in Cazenovia.