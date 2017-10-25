Utica church honors Our Lady of Fatima

UTICA — Holy Trinity Church in Utica held a candlelight rosary procession Oct. 11 in honor of the 100th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima.

The three visionaries — St. Francisco Marto, St. Jacinta Marto, and their cousin Lucia dos Santos — were portrayed by, left to right, Rachel, Matthew, and Rebecca Gazek.

Pope Francis declared Francisco and Jacinta as saints this year. Lucia died in 2005 at age 97. The diocesan phase of her sainthood cause concluded in February and now is under study at the Vatican.