Help fill St. Joseph & St. Patrick’s fridge for the holidays

A call for support from St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church:

St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church’s Mother Marianne’s Westside Kitchen has been feeding hungry neighbors 365 days a year for nine years. The average number of meals served monthly is 4500. Their guests range in age from two to 92. Volunteers open their arms daily to the poor, homeless, and lonely.

Thanks to the Food Bank of Central New York, SJSP Mother Marianne’s Westside Kitchen was able to purchase a new stainless steel three-door refrigerator. The amount of the grant awarded was $3,225.

To help further boost the promise of serving a nutritious meal daily, the Westside Kitchen has created a GoFundMe Page stating that “Food is a Stepping Stone to Hope – You Can Help With the First Step.”

Donations of time, food, and funds are most welcome and needed, especially with the holidays not far away. The kitchen will be open and all are invited on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, and Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call SJSP Mother Marianne’s Westside Kitchen Director Ed Morgan at (315) 732-5099 regarding your donations of food and/or time.