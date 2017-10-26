Latest recap

MHR hosts ‘Our Hearts and Hats to Hurricanes’

Posted By: Katherine Long October 26, 2017

Submitted by Most Holy Rosary School
 
Most Holy Rosary School partnered with the National Catholic Education Association to help the Catholic school communities affected by the recent hurricanes.
This student-to-student campaign was a great success. The Most Holy Rosary School community collected $309 to send to Colegio Catolico Nuestra Senora del Carmen, a Catholic school in the Ponce Diocese. Anyone who donated wore a hat to school to show support for other students affected by Hurricane Maria.
 
See photos from the event below, courtesy MHR Principal Jennifer Petosa.
 
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE