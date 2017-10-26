‘Taste of Holy Family’ to be served up November 18

Submitted by Holy Family Parish:

The 8th Annual Taste of Holy Family will be held Nov. 18, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the school gym, 130 Chapel Dr., Syracuse. This fundraiser helps support the parish’s Life Teen Winter Retreat and March For Life trip.

This year’s theme is “Tailgate Cook-Off.” The evening includes a competition with prizes for the best appetizer, entree, side dish, and dessert; silent & live auctions; raffles; music; and more.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 10 and under are admitted free with a parent. Tickets will be sold after Masses on the weekend of Nov. 11 and are available for pickup at the parish office. For more information, call the parish office at 315-488-3139.