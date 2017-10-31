‘Horrendous attack’ in New York ‘weighs on all our hearts,’ says cardinal

By Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) — The “horrendous act” by a driver in a pickup truck who mowed down pedestrians and bicyclists in New York late in the afternoon Oct. 31 “weighs on all of our hearts,” said the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“This afternoon we heard of what appears to be a deliberate attack on innocent people in New York City,” Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston said in a statement.

News reports about the attack, which left at least eight people dead and 11 others injured, “are too preliminary to understand fully what has happened,” the cardinal said, “but it grieves me deeply that we must again respond to such acts of terror.”

News reports said police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who is from Uzbekistan and has been in the United States on a visa since 2010. He allegedly drove 20 blocks along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center at about 3 p.m. Eastern time before he slammed into a school bus.

He exited the truck, believed to be a vehicle he rented in New Jersey, and was holding what looked like weapons. Before he could be apprehended, he was shot by police. He was taken into custody and admitted to a hospital for treatment of his wounds, which were not believed to be life threatening.

“To the family and friends of those who have died, please know that you are not alone, and that the prayers of the bishops and of all the church are with you and your loved ones,” Cardinal DiNardo said.

“To you and to everyone, I would like to say that the forces of darkness always try to wipe away our hope,” he said, “but our hope is in the name of the Lord and will always remain firm. Let us remember the words of the Lord to prophet Joshua: Be strong and steadfast! Do not fear nor be dismayed, for the Lord, your God, is with you wherever you go.”

CNN reported that the attack was being investigated as terrorism and quoted New York Mayor Bill de Blasio as saying it was “an act of terror and a particularly cowardly act of terror.” But he also said New Yorkers are resilient. He called on all to be vigilant as the city’s Halloween parade went on as planned. It drew about a million people.

President Donald Trump said in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today’s terrorist attack in New York City and their families.”