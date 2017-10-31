St. John the Evangelist students celebrate month of the rosary

Submitted by St. John the Evangelist School

On Monday, October 30, the children at St. John the Evangelist School in Binghamton celebrated the month of the rosary by participating in the Living Rosary. Older students had a younger prayer buddy and together they recited the particular prayer for their bead. The sixth graders introduced each mystery and began each decade with the Our Father. As part of the celebration of the school’s month of the rosary, each day started with a rosary trivia question and each classroom said a decade of the rosary every day.