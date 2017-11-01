K of C Msgr. Meaney Council raises cash for food pantries

Each year the Monsignor Meaney Knights of Columbus Council 9042, Elbridge, conducts a competition at Pearl Lakes Golf Course, Skaneateles, to benefit the Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantries.

The recent men’s winners: Ray Miles, Ray Jesmer, Joe Miglionica, and Chris Perry. The mixed winners: Marie Heck, Mary Ann Whitton, Henry Richardson, and Dick Strauss.

The event raised, with the help of Welch Allyn, Sysco of Syracuse, and Hourgian Farms, well over $3,300 in cash and provisions shared by the two food pantries that serve distressed families.

With the ever-increasing needs locally, the food pantries are being stretched to maintain the level of outreach to those in need. Each donation of non-perishable food items and financial support is greatly appreciated.

In the 12 years of this modest tournament, the Elbridge Council has been able to disburse in cash and provisions nearly $32,000 for the two food pantries.

Receiving this year’s contribution were Joan Scott, Jordan Elbridge Ecumenical Food Pantry; Judy Gelston, Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry; and Mark Sheridan, Grand Knight.