An evening of classical piano at Le Moyne College

Le Moyne College’s music program will present internationally renowned concert pianist Rob Auler on Nov. 9.

Auler’s performance will celebrate classical music from the Baroque to the present, including the premiere of a composition by Le Moyne’s Edward Ruchalski. Mezzo-soprano Danan Tsan and violinist Sonya Stith Williams will join Auler in the concert.

A first-prize winner in national and international piano competitions, including the Society of American Musicians and the Stravinsky Awards, Auler has captivated audiences and critics alike.

He has performed in this country, Canada, Argentina, Venezuela, Germany, Austria, Holland, France, Denmark, the Czech Republic, China, South Africa, and New Zealand. In addition to his traditional concert repertoire, Auler is a professor of piano at the State University of New York at Oswego and the founder and executive director of LaVeck Concerts, a recital series that brings world-class classical music to underserved portions of upstate New York.

Ruchalski, director of music at Le Moyne College, said: “Auler’s playing is energetic, fluid, always expressive and never lacking precision. His taste in repertoire is broad and adventurous. Whether he’s performing alone, with a chamber ensemble, or as a soloist in a concerto, Rob is always at home when he is sitting at the piano, and the audience is always swept away with his performance.”

This 7:30 p.m. concert in the Panasci Family Chapel is the first of the college’s annual Guest Artist Series and is sponsored by Le Moyne alumna Mary Tillman, ’65, in the memory of her brother, Christopher Benda.

Tickets are $20 for the general public, $15 for senior citizens, $5 for students. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (315) 445-4200 or visit www.lemoyne.edu/vpa