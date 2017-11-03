Father Mark Kaminski to speak at Theology Uncorked! session

Father Rev. Mark Kaminski, pastor of St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church in Utica, will be the guest speaker Nov. 14 at Theology Uncorked! at the Mohawk Valley Winery.

Theology Uncorked! is defined as a “conversation for the believers, the curious and the skeptics.“ It is for adults 40 and over, and no commitment is necessary. Theology Uncorked! is sponsored by the Diocese of Syracuse McDevitt Evangelization Grant awarded to St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church in Utica.

Theology Uncorked! is held 6:30-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the winery, 706 Varick St., Utica. Theology Uncorked! offers a different speaker every month, with a question-and-answer session. There will be light fare, and the first glass of wine is on the house. The goal is to bring back cradle Catholics and debunk the myths that caused the lukewarm to fall away from the truth. Attendees have a chance to get answers directly from a priest and revive connections or make connections for the first time.

For questions, call Deborah Sullivan, (315) 735-4429, Ext. 4.