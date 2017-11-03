Help fill the fridge for the holidays

Thanks to a $3,225 grant from the Food Bank of Central New York, the St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church Mother Marianne Westside Kitchen was able to purchase a new stainless-steel three-door refrigerator.

The Westside Kitchen has been feeding hungry neighbors 365 days a year for nine years. The average number of meals served monthly is 4,500. To help further boost the promise of serving a nutritious meal daily, the Westside Kitchen has created a GoFundMe Page at https://www.gofundme.com/westsidekitchen, with the slogan: “Food is a steppingstone to hope — you can help with the first step.”

The volunteers of the Westside Kitchen open their arms daily to the poor, homeless, and lonely. Their guests range in age from two to ninety-two. Your time to volunteer or your food or monetary donations are most welcome and needed especially with the holidays not far away.

The kitchen will be open and all are invited on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, and Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call SJSP Mother Marianne Westside Kitchen Director Ed Morgan (315) 732-5099 regarding your donations of food or time.