Holy Family’s Service Projects Help Others

Submitted by Holy Family School

Booker T. Washington said, “Those who are happiest are those who do the most for others.” The smiles on the children’s faces in these photos from Holy Family School‘s Helping Hands club perfectly illustrate that sentiment.

The October school-wide service project was a sock drive, coordinated by Liz Infanti’s second grade class. The sock drive collected 518 pairs of new warm socks. On Nov. 1, Helping Hands students from third, fourth, and fifth grades got to work sorting and rolling the socks into pairs. Sixth grade students worked with their kindergarten friends to create gift bags with holiday pictures and messages, while the first and second grade children decorated holiday greeting cards.

In the coming weeks, the Helping Hands will package 120 pairs of the socks in a decorated bag along with a granola bar and a coupon from Burger King for a free hot beverage. Those packages will be given to the Catholic Charities Men’s Shelter. The remainder of the socks will be donated to area charities that serve the homeless and others in need.

A message from the school: Thank you to everyone that donated to our Sock Drive and to our Helping Hands members, faculty, and parent volunteers. Special thanks to Mr. Hoag and his friends at Burger King for their generous donation. Keep up the great acts of service to others! Not only are you helping to warm the feet of the less fortunate this winter, you are also warming our hearts to see God’s love in action at Holy Family School.

(Photos courtesy Holy Family School)