Le Moyne unveils “Promise NY” program

Le Moyne College announced Monday that beginning in fall 2018 it will provide all accepted, full-time incoming first-year students from New York state a $10,000 scholarship over four years with no income-eligibility requirements. The scholarship is in addition to all other merit- or need-based aid and is part of Le Moyne College’s new Promise NY program, which promises that students will be kept on a path to complete their undergraduate degrees in four years, have a mentor, complete an internship, and get a job interview with an accomplished alumnus.

“We believe so strongly in the uniqueness of our education and its power to do good in the world that we want to share it,” said Le Moyne President Linda LeMura, Ph.D. “Promise NY is our way of ensuring that students have nothing standing in their way when it comes to their education and their futures.”

As part of Promise NY, Le Moyne has committed to working closely with students to provide all of the support they need to complete their undergraduate degrees in four years. Students must commit to remaining in good academic standing. The college will help students pursue a major that aligns with their interests and career goals, and enroll in the classes they need to stay on schedule. Students must commit to regularly visiting their advisors and seeking guidance from academic-support services.

Le Moyne’s career-advising staff will work closely with students to identify and secure an internship that fits with their career aspirations. The college will also help students find the right faculty, staff, alumni, or community mentor from the day they step foot in their first class until the time they graduate. Before students leave campus, they will have the opportunity to interview with an alumnus to practice their interviewing skills and gain valuable feedback on how to advocate for themselves as well-rounded young professionals in a competitive job market.

“Concerns about career readiness, job interviews, and paying for a degree are major stressors for many students and their families,” said William Cheetham, assistant vice president of enrollment management at Le Moyne. “At Le Moyne, we are committed to preparing our students to personally and professionally make a difference in New York and throughout the world. Our Jesuit education focuses on mind, heart, and spirit, and through our new Promise NY program, we are making that educational experience more affordable and accessible for all New York state residents.”

To receive the scholarship, students accepted to Le Moyne must reside in New York state and must enroll in at least 12 credits per semester. Students will not be required to pay back the scholarship if they decide to move out of state for personal or professional reasons after graduation. Additional details will be outlined in the 2018/2019 Le Moyne college catalog.

