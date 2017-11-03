Lourdes observes Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, taking more lives annually than breast, prostate, and colon cancer combined. Lourdes hospital in Binghamton is hoping to bring awareness about lung cancer to the community with two events.

A free seminar will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Owego Treadway (Red Roof Inn), 1100 NY-17C in Owego. Dr. Praveen Bondalapati will talk about how to reduce the risk of lung cancer and how lung-cancer screening can benefit those who are at risk.

Shine A Light on Lung Cancer is a free event open to the public and held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Binghamton Club, 83 Front St., Binghamton, as part of the nation’s largest Lung Cancer Awareness event. Guests can learn about the latest advancements in lung-cancer screening and treatment from experts at Lourdes and Broome Oncology, as well as hear stories of survival from patients. It is an opportunity to be connected with those in the lung-cancer community and to bring hope, inspiration, and support.

The events are free, but registration is required by calling 877-956-8733.