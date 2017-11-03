Lourdes to adopt Ascension as part of its name

Binghamton — Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital will soon add Ascension to its name as part of a national effort to make it clearer and easier for patients to access the care they need and to navigate their health. In moving toward a unified name, Lourdes will change its name to Ascension Lourdes and adopt the Ascension logo.

By creating more consistent names for its facilities and services across the country, Ascension will better connect every aspect of care and innovation across its hospitals and other sites of care.

Lourdes has been part of Ascension since 1999. Ascension is the nation’s leading nonprofit health system, with 2,500 sites of care and 36,000 providers in 22 states and Washington, D.C.

“Working together as part of Ascension has enabled Lourdes to improve the care we provide by bringing the knowledge and resources of thousands of medical professionals across the country to our own physicians and caregivers,” said Kathy Connerton, Lourdes president and CEO. “We have already seen the benefits to our community. Lourdes launched a lung-cancer-screening program three years ago by tapping into resources of the Ascension Bridgeport Ministry. Lourdes has screened more than 700 people and identified twelve cases of lung cancer in early stages when treatment is most successful. Adding the Ascension name to our own reflects the strength of being part of this national network.”

Patients will continue to see the doctor they know and trust, but that physician is connected to other experts and specialists across the state and across the country, all dedicated to providing care specific to their individual needs.

Innovations made possible through Lourdes work as part of Ascension will enable patients and their families to connect with their caregivers when, where, and how they need it.

“The patients and families we serve have high expectations for excellent, personalized care delivered easily and conveniently,” said Nick Ragone, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Ascension. “By creating consistent names across Ascension facilities and services nationwide, we’re making it easier for patients to access the care they need and expanding our efforts to deliver high-quality, affordable care for everyone with special attention to those most in need.”

Lourdes joins Ascension systems in six other states in beginning the move to a unified name. Last September, Ascension’s sites of care in Michigan and Wisconsin became the first to adopt the Ascension name.

Lourdes is dedicated to spiritually centered, holistic care that sustains and improves the health of individuals and communities. Lourdes is committed to serving all persons with special attention to those who are poor and vulnerable.

The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP) has recognized Lourdes Hospital as one of 66 participating hospitals that have achieved meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care. As a participant in this program, Lourdes is required to track the outcomes of inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures and collect data that directs patient safety and the quality of surgical-care improvements.

The ACS NSQIP recognition program commends a select group of hospitals for achieving a composite meritorious outcome related to patient management in eight areas: mortality, unplanned intubation, ventilator greater than 48 hours, renal failure, cardiac incidents (cardiac arrest and heart attack), respiratory (pneumonia), surgical-site infections, or urinary-tract infection. The 66 hospitals commended achieved the distinction based on their outstanding composite quality score across the eight areas.