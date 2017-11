The eighth annual Taste of Holy Family, a fundraiser for the Syracuse church’s Life Teen Youth Ministry Program’s March for Life in Washington, DC., is set for Saturday, Nov. 18.

Come and be the judge for the best appetizer, entree, side dish, and dessert. There will also be raffles, a silent auction, music, and drinks.

The event is set for 6-9 p.m. in the school gym, 130 Chapel Drive. Tickets are $12 pre-sale; $15 at the door. Kids 10 and under get in free with a parent.