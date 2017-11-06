United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Acquires Catholic.Bible

November 6, 2017

WASHINGTON—The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has acquired Catholic.Bible.

The domain serves as the home base for resources for National Bible Week. This year’s National Bible Week celebration takes place November 12-18. In recognition of the 25th anniversary of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, the theme for this year is The Bible: A Book of Faith/ La Biblia: Un Libro de la Fe.

In addition, Catholic.Bible is the place to also find Lectio Divina resources (English and Spanish) for every Sunday of the year, an expansion of past years’ resources which were limited to Advent/Christmas and Lent/Easter.

Other resources available on Catholic.Bible include:

A survey on Bible use among Catholics sponsored by American Bible Society

An RSS feed of the daily readings in English and Spanish

A link to the New American Bible, revised edition (NABRE)

More resources will be added in the months ahead. Catholic.Bible went live, October 31.

The .Bible top-level domain is a trusted online source for all things Bible. The mission of .Bible is to encourage Bible engagement, translation, innovation, and global partnerships so that all people may experience the life-changing message that the Bible gives us.

The American Bible Society, a Christian ministry that has equipped people to engage with the life-changing message of God’s Word for over 200 years, operates the .BIBLE registry.

Please visit Catholic.Bible at https://catholic.bible/.

Keywords: United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, USCCB, Catholic.Bible, American Bible Society, National Bible Week, Catechism of the Catholic Church, La Biblia: Un Libro de la Fe, Lectio Divina, New American Bible, NABRE.