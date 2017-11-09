Healing Weekend for separated and divorced Nov. 18 and 19

Dear Friends in Christ,

The weekend of November 18th & 19th, 2017, marks our 32nd Annual Healing Weekend for separated and divorced in the Diocese of Syracuse. Our theme focuses on God’s enduring presence to all who experience painful life transitions.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, saves those whose spirit is crushed” (Psalm 34:19).

Separation and divorce is a wound in need of healing in our Church and many families across our Diocese. When one family in the Body of Christ is suffering, we all suffer. We all need God’s healing presence.

We are called as a community to welcome all who are seeking the healing presence of Jesus. Moreover, we are called to proactively reach out and accompany those who endure difficult life transitions. I encourage you to reach out and remember in a special way all those who are hurting from separation and divorce, including our children.

Parishes across the diocese are encouraged to:

• Focus homilies on mercy, healing and forgiveness

• Include healing petitions in the Prayer of the Faithful

• Distribute helpful articles and resources in bulletins and websites

• Prayerfully invite a person who has experienced separation and divorce to share a reflection

• Consider a year-round outreach ministry or support group in your community

• Inform all who are interested of the changes to the annulment process

If you are personally suffering from the trauma of separation and divorce, you are not alone. We offer year-round support through our Family/Respect Life Office: 315-472-6754. Helpful information can also be found on www.syracusediocese.org under the Family/Respect Life tab.

We all know someone affected by separation and divorce. Please take time to share this message. Be assured always of my gratitude for your compassionate care.

Cordially yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Robert J. Cunningham

Bishop of Syracuse