Holiday happenings at Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities agencies throughout the diocese serve the needs of their communities every day of the year, but the fall and winter months are times of special need. Listed below are just a few ways to find or offer support through Catholic Charities in the coming weeks.

Broome County

• The Harvest for Hunger Phone-a-thon to benefit Catholic Charities of Broome County’s two food pantries will take place Nov. 29 and 30 on WBNG. Pledges will be taken during this televised event.

• Nov. 24 through Dec. 23, Wegmans in Johnson City will hold a Cash Register Drive to benefit Catholic Charities of Broome County.

• For more information on how you can make a donation or contribute to any of the pantries, contact Broome County’s Catholic Charities at (607) 729-9166 or visit www.catholiccharitiesbc.org.

Chenango County

• Christmas Food Baskets are available through the Roots & Wings program. For information, call (607) 336-7897.

• Adopt-a-Family for 50 individuals for Christmas. (Call 607) 334-8244 x 226 for more information.

• All donations are made possible through the generosity of the community. To make a donation, volunteer, or for more information, call (607) 334-8244 or visit www.ccofcc.com.

Cortland County

• Applications for Holiday Food Baskets will be taken Nov. 1-30, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m.) at 33-35 Central Ave., Cortland.

Proof of residency required; examples: license, rent receipt, landlord statement, utility bill.

Distribution will be Dec. 20, 1-6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church basement.

• To make a donation, volunteer, or for more information, contact Cortland County’s Catholic Charities at

(607) 756-5992 or visit www.ccocc.org.

Oneida/Madison Counties

• The Catholic Charities Oneida/Madison Christmas program is a partnership with Operation Sunshine through the Observer-Dispatch newspaper to provide families with food and toys for the holiday.

Any family who would like to participate must call the Hotline at (315) 732-2379 beginning Nov. 9.

• If you would like to volunteer time or make a contribution, contact Oneida/Madison Counties Catholic Charities at (315) 724-2158 or visit www.catholiccharitiesom.org.

Onondaga County

• Emergency Services: The winter months can be a struggle for everyone in CNY, but the cold presents a particular challenge for men, women and children living in poverty. Catholic Charities of Onondaga County is collecting and distributing winter coats and outerwear at their Emergency Services center in Downtown Syracuse. Donations of new and gently used winter coats and outerwear can be brought to the Emergency Services office at 264 E. Onondaga Street, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Christmas program: Create hope for families in Syracuse this Christmas season by supporting Catholic Charities of Onondaga County’s Christmas Program. The program provides direct assistance to over 400 Syracuse families each Christmas. Support can be given in the following ways:

Check/Credit Card: Checks can be returned in the enclosed envelope and online donations can be made by visiting www.ccoc.us/giving or calling (315) 362-7579.

Gift Cards: Gift cards from any local chain grocery store, Walmart or Target can be donated and will be given to families.

Gift Items: Donations of new toys, clothing, and outerwear can be brought to the House of Providence headquarters at 1654 W. Onondaga St., Syracuse.

• Year End: Catholic Charities of Onondaga County thanks all those who have supported the agency’s work in 2017. With donor support, the agency has provided assistance and created hope for over 20,000 people in Syracuse. Now, at the end of the year when need is great, Catholic Charities of Onondaga County asks the community to reaffirm their commitment to the common good. Donations can be made online at www.ccoc.us/giving, by phone at (315) 362-7579, or by mail to 1654 W. Onondaga St., Syracuse, N.Y, 13204. The community’s generosity and support are deeply appreciated.

• We always welcome new volunteers: www.ccoc.us/volunteer.

Oswego County

• Thanksgiving and Christmas Food Baskets Distribution at Emergency Services/Pantry, located at 808 Broadway, Fulton. Accepting applications daily from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. beginning Oct. 23. Note: A piece of First Class mail dated within 30 days for each adult in the household is required.

Thanksgiving Baskets will be distributed on Nov. 15, 16, and 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Christmas Baskets on Dec. 13 and 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Staff will assist clients to connect with the Oswego County Children’s Fund for gifts for children between infancy and age 16.

• If you wish to give to these or any other programs, or wish to volunteer, please contact Oswego County’s Catholic Charities at (315) 598-3980 or visit www.ccoswego.com.

Editor’s note: Catholic Charities of Oswego County will host an Open House from 3-5 p.m., Nov. 9, at its new location, 808 W. Broadway, Fulton. Bishop Robert J. Cunningham will open the event with a blessing. The event is open to the public. Look for coverage in the next edition of the Sun and at thecatholicsun.com.