Workshop day Nov. 11 for those who teach, share, study Scripture

“Scripture for Today’s Disciple,” a day featuring Kevin Dowd, Ph.D., is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11, in Syracuse.

The two workshops — “Recognizing and Responding to the New Atheist” and “Tools for Teaching a Catholic Reading of the Bible” — are geared to all those who teach, share, and study Scripture: catechists, pastors, catechetical leaders, RCIA teams, and adult educators.

Learn how be confident in approaching Scripture from a Catholic perspective. The event is set for 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at SKY Armory, 351 Clinton St.

This workshop day is sponsored by the diocesan Office of Faith Formation with Pflaum Publishing, a division of Bayard.

The cost is $25 per person. For more information and to register, go to http://faithformationevents.weebly.com/.