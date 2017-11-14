Lockheed​ ​Martin​ ​engineers​ ​bring​ ​Lego​ ​WeDo​ ​to​ ​St.​ ​James​ ​School

JOHNSON CITY — St. James School students in grades 3 through 6 worked with Lockheed Martin employees to interact with the Lego WeDo learning tools Nov. 3. Students were introduced to robotics, engineering, programming, and general STEM teaching through a robot-based learning system.
Third grade students at St. James School in Johnson City work with Lockheed Martin engineers interacting with the Lego WeDo learning tools to introduce robotics, engineering, programming and general STEM teaching through a robot-based learning system. (Sun photo | Chuck Haupt)
Third grade students (from left) Christan Crown, Sophie Spencer, and Mason Barnett work on building a robot. Lockheed Martin engineers were using the Lego WeDo learning tools to introduce robotics, engineering, programming and general STEM teaching through a robot-based learning system. (Sun photo | Chuck Haupt)
Third grade students at St. James School in Johnson City work with Lockheed Martin engineers interacting with the Lego WeDo learning tools to introduce robotics, engineering, programming and general STEM teaching through a robot-based learning system. (Sun photo | Chuck Haupt)
Third grade student Emma Stanton studies the plans for building a robot. Lockheed Martin engineers were using the Lego WeDo learning tools to introduce robotics, engineering, programming and general STEM teaching through a robot-based learning system. (Sun photo | Chuck Haupt)
Third grade students at St. James School in Johnson City work with Lockheed Martin engineers interacting with the Lego WeDo learning tools to introduce robotics, engineering, programming and general STEM teaching through a robot-based learning system. (Sun photo | Chuck Haupt)
Lockheed Martin Engineer Paul Ricci works with third grade students Mark Redmore, left, and Aaron Zielowicz, right, building a robot. Lockheed Martin engineers were using the Lego WeDo learning tools to introduce robotics, engineering, programming and general STEM teaching through a robot-based learning system. (Sun photo | Chuck Haupt)
Having a tug-of-war with their programed robots are (from left) Vanessa M’Berra, Ben McFiggins, and Alex Rogers as Lockheed Martin engineer Gabe Young watches. Engineers from Lockheed Martin were using the Lego WeDo learning tools to introduce robotics, engineering, programming and general STEM teaching through a robot-based learning system. (Sun photo | Chuck Haupt)
