New home of Catholic Charities of Oswego County blessed

FULTON — Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC) hosted a ribbon cutting and open house at its new location Nov. 9, with Bishop Robert J. Cunningham opening the event with a blessing.

CCOC recently relocated its services to 808 W. Broadway in Fulton, the former Cayuga Community College and Center for Instruction Technology and Innovation (CiTi) site. Michael J. Falcone, chairman emeritus and founder of The Pioneer Companies, donated the site and the cost of asbestos removal to CCOC last year.

Attendees at the open house were able to tour the new CCOC facility and visit St. Luke Health Services’ Cornerstone Adult Services, which has opened at the site.

CCOC is currently conducting a $1.5 million capital campaign; more than 50 percent of that goal has been raised and the campaign will continue through the end of March 2020, according to a release from the agency.

“A variety of ‘naming’ opportunities are available,” Executive Director Mary-Margaret Pezzella-Pekow said in the release, including the Gymnasium, Community Room, Activity/Game Room, Food Pantry, Store/Boutique, Independent Living Skills Center, and more. “This gives local businesses and individuals the chance to put their name in front of the thousands of people CCOC serves who will be using the facility or who will be clients of our programs. I’d be happy to give a tour to those interested in supporting us to see the work to-date, and what is coming. We have prepared a complete packet of information that shows the floor plan and naming locations, as well as a variety of ways donations can be pledged or paid.

“People will be making an investment in our new location, but ultimately, they are bringing hope and transforming the lives of thousands in our county.”

For more information, visit www.ccoswego.com or facebook.com/ccoswego, or contact Mary-Margaret Pezella-Pekow at mmpekow@ccoswego.com or (315) 598-3980.