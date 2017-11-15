Bishop Robert J. Cunningham introduces new pastoral letter

By Most Reverend Robert J. Cunningham

Bishop of Syracuse

Editor’s note: The following is an excerpt from Bishop Cunningham’s forthcoming pastoral letter, “Enriching the Church.” Copies of the letter will be distributed to parishes and the text will also be available at syrdio.org.

“The Joy of Love experienced by families is also the joy of the Church.”1 With these words our Holy Father, Pope Francis opened his post-synodal apostolic exhortation, Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love), the fruit of a two-year process during which the Church reflected on and addressed current challenges facing marriage and the family. It is with these same words that I greet you, the faithful of the diocese: priests, deacons, religious and laity.

Over decades the Church has partnered with families to provide the foundation of our Catholic faith — to hand it on and nurture it in their children. In today’s society, we must acknowledge that much of the passing on of our faith is not taking place in the home for a myriad of reasons. There is an obvious need to renew our relationship with families, no matter their make-up, and equip them with ways to live out our Catholic beliefs joyfully. Until we do that, we will not be successful in forming missionary disciples, a call we all share through baptism.

For these reasons, I am pleased to declare a Year of the Family in the Diocese of Syracuse commencing the first week of Advent, Sunday, December 3, and concluding on the Feast of Christ the King, Sunday, November 25, 2018. During this year, it is my hope that parishes throughout the diocese will reach out to parents and families in new and different ways that will result in a growing feeling of being at home in the Church and a burning desire to know, live and share the Catholic faith.

With this in mind, I am taking the opportunity to offer both a reminder and some words of encouragement to the families of our diocese so that the joy of love they experience will be a source of enrichment for the Church of Syracuse and beyond. Before reflecting on the role of the family in the life of the Church, it is important to consider the status of marriage and the family in our day.

