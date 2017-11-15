Latest stories

Six CBA students  to play sports at Division I schools

Pictured (l-r) are CBA’s Grace Hulslander, Olivia Penoyer, Mike McCully, Bryce Moore, Claire Jeschke, and Alison Anderson. PHOTO COURTESY JUDY SALAMONE

Posted By: The Catholic Sun November 15, 2017

DeWitt — Six Christian Brothers Academy students have signed letters of intent for intercollegiate athletic careers at Division I institutions next year.

Four girls lacrosse players will be studying at Ivy League schools:

Alison Anderson, daughter of Thomas and Diane Anderson of Syracuse, Yale University. 

Grace Hulslander, daughter of Kevin and Kelly Hulslander of Jamesville, Harvard University.

Claire Jeschke, daughter of Eric and Patricia Jeschke, of Syracuse, Brown University.

Olivia Penoyer, daughter of Jason and Marilyn Penoyer of Manlius, Yale University.

The other two signees are baseball players:  

Mike McCully, son of Michael and Kimberly McCully of Cazenovia, Siena College.

Bryce Moore, son of Peter and Theresa Moore of North Syracuse, Niagara University.

