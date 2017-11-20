Bishop Dewane disappointed by House passage of tax cut bill

By Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) — The chairman of a U.S. bishops’ committee concerned with domestic justice issues expressed disappointment over the House of Representatives’ passage of “the deeply flawed” tax cut bill.

House members “ignored impacts to the poor and families” in passing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Nov. 16, said Bishop Frank J. Dewane of Venice, Florida.

In a statement Nov. 17, Bishop Dewane cited findings by the nonpartisan congressional Joint Committee on Taxation that show the bill’s raising of taxes on the working poor beginning in 2023 while giving simultaneous tax cuts to the highest-income Americans is problematic.

A Nov. 9 letter to House members by the chairmen of three U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ committees outlined what they called “many deficiencies” in the bill and that the bill places “new and unreasonable burdens on families.”

Bishop Dewane credited lawmakers for restoring the adoption tax credit, which was not included in earlier versions of the bill. But he also raised concern that the House measure repeals an exclusion for families assisted by their employer to adopt children in need and eliminates incentives for charitable giving.

