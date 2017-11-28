Latest stories

Immaculata Awards to be presented Dec. 10: See the names of this year’s recipients

awardThe Immaculata Award is presented to "the unsung heroes in our midst who build up our parish communities by extraordinary service in parish ministry in volunteer service." The image of the Immaculate Conception, Patronness of the diocese, appears on the front of the medallion. The reverse side features an image of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. (Sun photo | Chuck Wainwright)

Posted By: Katherine Long November 28, 2017

The 2017 Immaculata Awards for Service will be presented Sunday, Dec. 10, by Bishop Robert J. Cunningham during the celebration of Solemn Vespers at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse.

The Immaculata Award recognizes and honors “those who generously and unselfishly give of themselves to their parishes and whose love for the Church has been shown through their devotion to the Holy Father, as well as to our Diocese. They are the unsung heroes in our midst who build up our parish communities by extraordinary service in parish ministry in volunteer service.”

The Immaculata Award was instituted in December 2011 as a component of the celebration of the 125th anniversary year of the founding of the Diocese of Syracuse.

This year’s parish honorees are as follows, listed by region and pastoral care area:

Linda and Dale Williams
St. John the Evangelist, Camden

Judith Parker
St. Joseph, Lee Center

LaVerne Walker
St. Paul, Rome

Fred and Cheryl Haritatos
St. John the Baptist, Rome

Stewart and Helen Richards
Transfiguration, Rome

James and Ann Joan Dunn
St. Mary-St. Peter, Rome
Accepting on their behalf: daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Mark Salisbury

Cynthia VanLieshout
Our Lady of Good Counsel, Verona

Gary and Bonnie Will
St. Mary, Hamilton

James and Maria Viggiano
St. Anthony and St. Agnes, Utica

Sandra Maher
St. Joseph and St. Patrick, Utica

Fred Valenti
St. Mark, Utica

Philip Cornacchia
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel-Blessed Sacrament, Utica

Stanley Olkowski
Our Lady of the Rosary, New Hartford

Roger and Gayle Cleveland
Our Lady of Lourdes, Utica

Elizabeth Gubbins
Sacred Heart-St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills

Gail S. Young
St. Patrick-St. Anthony, Chadwicks

Edward K. Novak, Ph.D.
Holy Trinity, Utica

Kathleen Chiarmonte
Church of the Annunciation, Clark Mills

Alice Browar
St. John the Evangelist, New Hartford

Frances K. Enwright
St. Joseph, Oswego

Helen Nentarz
St. Stephen the King, Oswego
Accepting on her behalf: nephew Michael Nentarz

Lucy J. Hawthorne
Holy Trinity, Fulton

Mark and Emily Reilley
St. Stephen, Phoenix

Ron Buckley
St. Anne, Mother of Mary, Mexico

Jeanne Ferman
Christ Our Light, Pulaski

Palma Longo
St. Anthony of Padua, Endicott

Ralph and Terri Broden
St. Joseph, Endicott

Joseph and Darlene Voltz
Most Holy Rosary, Maine

Kay A. Keltos
Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Binghamton

Elizabeth Bobik
Holy Trinity, Binghamton

Shirley A. McCormack
St. Patrick, Binghamton

Susan Roessner
St. Thomas Aquinas, Binghamton

José and Maria Gonzaléz
Spanish Apostolate – South, Johnson City

Mark Hoskins
St. James, Johnson City

Jim and Betty Kurty
St. Mary of the Assumption, Binghamton

Frances Alexander
St. Paul, Binghamton

John and Joyce Lawrence
St. Agnes Mission, Afton

Cynthia Bergmann
St. John the Evangelist, Bainbridge

Edilu Hunt
Immaculate Conception, Greene

Richard and Edwina Diamond
St. Joseph, Oxford

Patricia Edwards
St. Joseph, Deposit

Bill and Karen Krasowsky
St. Mary, Kirkwood

JoAnne Hibbard
St. Joseph, Sanitaria Springs

Michael D. Egan
Our Lady of Lourdes, Windsor

Shirley DeLucia
Ss. John and Andrew, Binghamton

Jody and Terry Dempsey
Our Lady of Sorrows, Vestal

Judith Ann Testa
St. Margaret, Homer

Stanley and Mary Pat Gzymala
St. Joseph, LaFayette

Emily Paccia
St. Patrick Mission, Otisco

Jane Smyth
Immaculate Conception, Pompey

Jacqueline C. Tucker
St. Leo, Tully

Kenneth and Joan Scott
St. Patrick, Jordan

Marilyn Patrick
St. Charles-St. Ann, Syracuse

Diane Foster
St. Francis Xavier, Marcellus

Beverly Griffin
Holy Family, Syracuse

John L. Thornton
St. Michael-St. Peter, Syracuse

Margaret (Peg) Dolan
Sacred Heart, Cicero

Elizabeth J. Reilly
St. Margaret, Mattydale

Mary Ellen Roach
Immaculate Heart of Mary, Liverpool

John and Mary McCulley
St. Joseph the Worker, Liverpool

Richard T. Beiswenger
Pope John XXIII, Liverpool

David and Mary Lou Smith
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Baldwinsville

Sister Mary Celestine McCann, OSF
St. Mary of the Assumption, Baldwinsville

Henry and Corrine Intaglietta
Our Lady of Pompei-St. Peter, Syracuse

Mary Anne Bergamo
St. John the Baptist-Holy Trinity, Syracuse

Mary Ann Caruso
St. Vincent de Paul, Syracuse

Vincent and Christine Larkin
Most Holy Rosary, Syracuse

Patricia A. John
Our Lady of Hope, Syracuse

Trinidad Ramos Bautista
Spanish Apostolate-North and West, Syracuse

Elizabeth A. Williams
St. Anthony of Padua, Syracuse

Anne Hayes
All Saints, Syracuse

Ann Regina Byrne
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Syracuse

Barbara Hemmerlein
St. Matthew, East Syracuse

Margaret Bowhall
St. Mary of the Assumption. Minoa

Patricia Powers
St. Francis of Assisi, Bridgeport

Minch and Judy Lewis
Blessed Sacrament, Syracuse

Patricia Curtin
Immaculate Conception, Fayetteville

Robert and Maureen Daley
St. Ann, Manlius

