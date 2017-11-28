The 2017 Immaculata Awards for Service will be presented Sunday, Dec. 10, by Bishop Robert J. Cunningham during the celebration of Solemn Vespers at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse.
The Immaculata Award recognizes and honors “those who generously and unselfishly give of themselves to their parishes and whose love for the Church has been shown through their devotion to the Holy Father, as well as to our Diocese. They are the unsung heroes in our midst who build up our parish communities by extraordinary service in parish ministry in volunteer service.”
The Immaculata Award was instituted in December 2011 as a component of the celebration of the 125th anniversary year of the founding of the Diocese of Syracuse.
See names and photos of past award recipients
2011 • 2012 • 2013 • 2014 • 2015 • 2016 (more)
This year’s parish honorees are as follows, listed by region and pastoral care area:
Linda and Dale Williams
St. John the Evangelist, Camden
Judith Parker
St. Joseph, Lee Center
LaVerne Walker
St. Paul, Rome
Fred and Cheryl Haritatos
St. John the Baptist, Rome
Stewart and Helen Richards
Transfiguration, Rome
James and Ann Joan Dunn
St. Mary-St. Peter, Rome
Accepting on their behalf: daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Mark Salisbury
Cynthia VanLieshout
Our Lady of Good Counsel, Verona
Gary and Bonnie Will
St. Mary, Hamilton
James and Maria Viggiano
St. Anthony and St. Agnes, Utica
Sandra Maher
St. Joseph and St. Patrick, Utica
Fred Valenti
St. Mark, Utica
Philip Cornacchia
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel-Blessed Sacrament, Utica
Stanley Olkowski
Our Lady of the Rosary, New Hartford
Roger and Gayle Cleveland
Our Lady of Lourdes, Utica
Elizabeth Gubbins
Sacred Heart-St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills
Gail S. Young
St. Patrick-St. Anthony, Chadwicks
Edward K. Novak, Ph.D.
Holy Trinity, Utica
Kathleen Chiarmonte
Church of the Annunciation, Clark Mills
Alice Browar
St. John the Evangelist, New Hartford
Frances K. Enwright
St. Joseph, Oswego
Helen Nentarz
St. Stephen the King, Oswego
Accepting on her behalf: nephew Michael Nentarz
Lucy J. Hawthorne
Holy Trinity, Fulton
Mark and Emily Reilley
St. Stephen, Phoenix
Ron Buckley
St. Anne, Mother of Mary, Mexico
Jeanne Ferman
Christ Our Light, Pulaski
Palma Longo
St. Anthony of Padua, Endicott
Ralph and Terri Broden
St. Joseph, Endicott
Joseph and Darlene Voltz
Most Holy Rosary, Maine
Kay A. Keltos
Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Binghamton
Elizabeth Bobik
Holy Trinity, Binghamton
Shirley A. McCormack
St. Patrick, Binghamton
Susan Roessner
St. Thomas Aquinas, Binghamton
José and Maria Gonzaléz
Spanish Apostolate – South, Johnson City
Mark Hoskins
St. James, Johnson City
Jim and Betty Kurty
St. Mary of the Assumption, Binghamton
Frances Alexander
St. Paul, Binghamton
John and Joyce Lawrence
St. Agnes Mission, Afton
Cynthia Bergmann
St. John the Evangelist, Bainbridge
Edilu Hunt
Immaculate Conception, Greene
Richard and Edwina Diamond
St. Joseph, Oxford
Patricia Edwards
St. Joseph, Deposit
Bill and Karen Krasowsky
St. Mary, Kirkwood
JoAnne Hibbard
St. Joseph, Sanitaria Springs
Michael D. Egan
Our Lady of Lourdes, Windsor
Shirley DeLucia
Ss. John and Andrew, Binghamton
Jody and Terry Dempsey
Our Lady of Sorrows, Vestal
Judith Ann Testa
St. Margaret, Homer
Stanley and Mary Pat Gzymala
St. Joseph, LaFayette
Emily Paccia
St. Patrick Mission, Otisco
Jane Smyth
Immaculate Conception, Pompey
Jacqueline C. Tucker
St. Leo, Tully
Kenneth and Joan Scott
St. Patrick, Jordan
Marilyn Patrick
St. Charles-St. Ann, Syracuse
Diane Foster
St. Francis Xavier, Marcellus
Beverly Griffin
Holy Family, Syracuse
John L. Thornton
St. Michael-St. Peter, Syracuse
Margaret (Peg) Dolan
Sacred Heart, Cicero
Elizabeth J. Reilly
St. Margaret, Mattydale
Mary Ellen Roach
Immaculate Heart of Mary, Liverpool
John and Mary McCulley
St. Joseph the Worker, Liverpool
Richard T. Beiswenger
Pope John XXIII, Liverpool
David and Mary Lou Smith
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Baldwinsville
Sister Mary Celestine McCann, OSF
St. Mary of the Assumption, Baldwinsville
Henry and Corrine Intaglietta
Our Lady of Pompei-St. Peter, Syracuse
Mary Anne Bergamo
St. John the Baptist-Holy Trinity, Syracuse
Mary Ann Caruso
St. Vincent de Paul, Syracuse
Vincent and Christine Larkin
Most Holy Rosary, Syracuse
Patricia A. John
Our Lady of Hope, Syracuse
Trinidad Ramos Bautista
Spanish Apostolate-North and West, Syracuse
Elizabeth A. Williams
St. Anthony of Padua, Syracuse
Anne Hayes
All Saints, Syracuse
Ann Regina Byrne
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Syracuse
Barbara Hemmerlein
St. Matthew, East Syracuse
Margaret Bowhall
St. Mary of the Assumption. Minoa
Patricia Powers
St. Francis of Assisi, Bridgeport
Minch and Judy Lewis
Blessed Sacrament, Syracuse
Patricia Curtin
Immaculate Conception, Fayetteville
Robert and Maureen Daley
St. Ann, Manlius