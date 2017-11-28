The 2017 Immaculata Awards for Service will be presented Sunday, Dec. 10, by Bishop Robert J. Cunningham during the celebration of Solemn Vespers at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse.

The Immaculata Award recognizes and honors “those who generously and unselfishly give of themselves to their parishes and whose love for the Church has been shown through their devotion to the Holy Father, as well as to our Diocese. They are the unsung heroes in our midst who build up our parish communities by extraordinary service in parish ministry in volunteer service.”

The Immaculata Award was instituted in December 2011 as a component of the celebration of the 125th anniversary year of the founding of the Diocese of Syracuse.

This year’s parish honorees are as follows, listed by region and pastoral care area:

Linda and Dale Williams

St. John the Evangelist, Camden

Judith Parker

St. Joseph, Lee Center

LaVerne Walker

St. Paul, Rome

Fred and Cheryl Haritatos

St. John the Baptist, Rome

Stewart and Helen Richards

Transfiguration, Rome

James and Ann Joan Dunn

St. Mary-St. Peter, Rome

Accepting on their behalf: daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Mark Salisbury

Cynthia VanLieshout

Our Lady of Good Counsel, Verona

Gary and Bonnie Will

St. Mary, Hamilton

James and Maria Viggiano

St. Anthony and St. Agnes, Utica

Sandra Maher

St. Joseph and St. Patrick, Utica

Fred Valenti

St. Mark, Utica

Philip Cornacchia

St. Mary of Mt. Carmel-Blessed Sacrament, Utica

Stanley Olkowski

Our Lady of the Rosary, New Hartford

Roger and Gayle Cleveland

Our Lady of Lourdes, Utica

Elizabeth Gubbins

Sacred Heart-St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills

Gail S. Young

St. Patrick-St. Anthony, Chadwicks

Edward K. Novak, Ph.D.

Holy Trinity, Utica

Kathleen Chiarmonte

Church of the Annunciation, Clark Mills

Alice Browar

St. John the Evangelist, New Hartford

Frances K. Enwright

St. Joseph, Oswego

Helen Nentarz

St. Stephen the King, Oswego

Accepting on her behalf: nephew Michael Nentarz

Lucy J. Hawthorne

Holy Trinity, Fulton

Mark and Emily Reilley

St. Stephen, Phoenix

Ron Buckley

St. Anne, Mother of Mary, Mexico

Jeanne Ferman

Christ Our Light, Pulaski

Palma Longo

St. Anthony of Padua, Endicott

Ralph and Terri Broden

St. Joseph, Endicott

Joseph and Darlene Voltz

Most Holy Rosary, Maine

Kay A. Keltos

Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Binghamton

Elizabeth Bobik

Holy Trinity, Binghamton

Shirley A. McCormack

St. Patrick, Binghamton

Susan Roessner

St. Thomas Aquinas, Binghamton

José and Maria Gonzaléz

Spanish Apostolate – South, Johnson City

Mark Hoskins

St. James, Johnson City

Jim and Betty Kurty

St. Mary of the Assumption, Binghamton

Frances Alexander

St. Paul, Binghamton

John and Joyce Lawrence

St. Agnes Mission, Afton

Cynthia Bergmann

St. John the Evangelist, Bainbridge

Edilu Hunt

Immaculate Conception, Greene

Richard and Edwina Diamond

St. Joseph, Oxford

Patricia Edwards

St. Joseph, Deposit

Bill and Karen Krasowsky

St. Mary, Kirkwood

JoAnne Hibbard

St. Joseph, Sanitaria Springs

Michael D. Egan

Our Lady of Lourdes, Windsor

Shirley DeLucia

Ss. John and Andrew, Binghamton

Jody and Terry Dempsey

Our Lady of Sorrows, Vestal

Judith Ann Testa

St. Margaret, Homer

Stanley and Mary Pat Gzymala

St. Joseph, LaFayette

Emily Paccia

St. Patrick Mission, Otisco

Jane Smyth

Immaculate Conception, Pompey

Jacqueline C. Tucker

St. Leo, Tully

Kenneth and Joan Scott

St. Patrick, Jordan

Marilyn Patrick

St. Charles-St. Ann, Syracuse

Diane Foster

St. Francis Xavier, Marcellus

Beverly Griffin

Holy Family, Syracuse

John L. Thornton

St. Michael-St. Peter, Syracuse

Margaret (Peg) Dolan

Sacred Heart, Cicero

Elizabeth J. Reilly

St. Margaret, Mattydale

Mary Ellen Roach

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Liverpool

John and Mary McCulley

St. Joseph the Worker, Liverpool

Richard T. Beiswenger

Pope John XXIII, Liverpool

David and Mary Lou Smith

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Baldwinsville

Sister Mary Celestine McCann, OSF

St. Mary of the Assumption, Baldwinsville

Henry and Corrine Intaglietta

Our Lady of Pompei-St. Peter, Syracuse

Mary Anne Bergamo

St. John the Baptist-Holy Trinity, Syracuse

Mary Ann Caruso

St. Vincent de Paul, Syracuse

Vincent and Christine Larkin

Most Holy Rosary, Syracuse

Patricia A. John

Our Lady of Hope, Syracuse

Trinidad Ramos Bautista

Spanish Apostolate-North and West, Syracuse

Elizabeth A. Williams

St. Anthony of Padua, Syracuse

Anne Hayes

All Saints, Syracuse

Ann Regina Byrne

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Syracuse

Barbara Hemmerlein

St. Matthew, East Syracuse

Margaret Bowhall

St. Mary of the Assumption. Minoa

Patricia Powers

St. Francis of Assisi, Bridgeport

Minch and Judy Lewis

Blessed Sacrament, Syracuse

Patricia Curtin

Immaculate Conception, Fayetteville

Robert and Maureen Daley

St. Ann, Manlius

