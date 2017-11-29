Christmas Concert at St. Daniel

Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m. (snow date: Dec. 14), in the St. Daniel School Gym, 3004 Court St., Syracuse. The concert is free and sponsored by the Wisdom People, St. Daniel Senior Citizen Group. Featuring: The Lyncourt Community Band, conducted by retired longtime Lyncourt School Band teacher Tony DeAngelis and assisted by Ray Sturge, and The Harmony Katz,an all men’s barbershop chorus with a long tradition, directed by Peter Carentz. Refreshments will be sold by St. Daniel Parish. Pierogi and Christmas cookies will be sold by Transfiguration Parish. For more information call John L. Denega, 315-432-1005 or St. Daniel Rectory, 315-454-4946.

