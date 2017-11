A seminar during the holiday season for people who are grieving the death of a loved one. Dec. 4, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at HOPE for Bereaved, 4500 Onondaga Blvd., Syracuse. Free. No registration required. All are welcome. For more information, call 315-475-HOPE or visit hopeforbereaved.com.

