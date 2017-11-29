Hospital offers clinical pastoral education opportunities in 2018

The Department of Spiritual Care at Upstate University Hospital is offering three clinical pastoral education (CPE) classes in 2018 for individuals with no prior CPE training and for those who have previous training but who wish to refresh their pastoral skills:

• Level I CPE program. Open to those with no previous training or who have one unit of training. Classes will be held 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the second, third, and fourth Saturday, from Jan. 13 to June 23, in the Department of Spiritual Care, Upstate University Hospital Downtown Campus, 750 E. Adams St., Syracuse. Additional clinical hours will be tailored to each student’s schedule. Association for Clinical Pastoral Education Supervisory Candidate Sister Mary Anulichukwu Emebo, IHM, will serve as primary supervisor. The deadline to apply is Dec. 8. Only four students will be accepted to this program. Applications must be sent by regular mail to The Department of Spiritual Care, 750 East Adams St., Syracuse, N.Y. 13210. There is no fee to apply. The total cost of this unit is $900. Contact Sister Mary Anulichukwu Emebo, 315-464-6556, with questions. Applications can be found online at ACPE.

• Level II CPE. Open to those who have one unit, one-year residency program, and for persons with two or more previous CPE units. Classes will be held 1 to 5 p.m. two Wednesdays per month, from January to December. Each resident will be assigned an advanced practice clinical specialty and is required to give seven hours a week of direct pastoral care at Upstate University Hospital. Only four residents will be accepted for training. Total cost for the program is $1,000. The deadline to apply is Dec. 8. Contact Rev. Terry Culbertson, ACPE supervisor, 315-464-4236, with questions.

• Upstate’s Summer CPE program will be held May 29 to Aug. 16. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31. Only six students will be accepted for training. Cost is $900. The Rev. Bill Reynolds, ACPE clinical educator, will supervise this unit. Contact Rev. Reynolds at 315-464-4687 with questions.

The Department of Spiritual Care at Upstate Medical University is the only nationally accredited ACPE training program in Upstate New York. Located at Upstate Medical University, a Level I trauma center, the program has more than 100 satisfied alumni.

