In memoriam: Msgr. James McCloskey

Msgr. James McCloskey, 96, died Nov. 25, 2017. A priest of the Diocese of Syracuse for more than 70 years, his ministry included service as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Pompei, St. Peter, St. Daniel, and St. Therese, all in Syracuse; and as pastor of Christ the King in Liverpool, Holy Family in Syracuse, and St. Brigid/St. Joseph in Syracuse. He retired in 1995, residing at Immaculate Conception Parish in Fayetteville.

Funeral arrangements for Msgr. McCloskey are as follows:

• Wake, Vigil Service, and Mass of Christian Burial are all being held at Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Salt Springs Rd., Fayetteville. All services are open to the public.

• Wake: Thursday, Nov. 30, 4-7 p.m.

• Vigil Service: Thursday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m. Presider: Father John Manno, Regional Vicar; Homilist: Father Corey Van Kuren, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Vestal

• Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, Dec. 1, 10:30 a.m. Presider: Bishop Robert J. Cunningham; Homilist: Father Tom Ryan, pastor of Immaculate Conception.

A remembrance of Msgr. McCluskey will appear in the next issue of the Sun.

