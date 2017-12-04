Ornament delivery is latest Act of Kindness inspired by Regan Shetsky

It was a special delivery for some special deliveries: More than 200 Christmas ornaments were delivered to St. Joseph’s Hospital last week, all to be given to babies born at the hospital during the holiday season.

The delivery — the result of donations received from folks throughout the community — was the latest good deed done in the name of Regan’s Acts of Kindness. Regan’s Acts of Kindness is an initiative spearheaded by Kelly and Mark Shetsky, launched in memory of their three-year-old daughter, Regan, who was killed in January when she was hit by a car in the parking lot of her nursery school in Syracuse. Acts of kindness “can be whatever a person wants it to be,” Kelly explained, and have ranged from placing bubbles at playgrounds to placing new equipment at playgrounds, as the Shetskys recently did at Holy Cross School in DeWitt. (You can check out and share other Acts of Kindness at facebook.com/RegansActsofKindness.)

“The nursing staff was very excited to receive our donation on Friday and they started giving the ornaments out immediately,” Kelly told the Sun in an email. “The response to Regan’s ornament drive was fantastic. We received so many that we will be bringing nearly 200 ornaments to Golisano Children’s Hospital later this week. These ornaments are kid-related with characters such as My Little Pony and Star Wars. In addition, we gave one to each child who participated in the Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Firefighter event at Destiny on Saturday.

“Regan absolutely loved Christmas and everything it entailed. It was a magical time of year for her and we are happy to continue her happiness by providing some Christmas cheer to others. Thank you so much to everyone who donated and collected ornaments. Your support is heartwarming.”

Please follow and like us: 0