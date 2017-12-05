Catholic high school teacher inspired Meghan Markle’s outreach

By Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Maria Pollia, a theology teacher at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, did not have to rack her brain to remember her former student Meghan Markle, the actress recently engaged to Prince Harry.

Pollia, who taught Markle during her junior year in 1997-1998 — when they examined mystics and writings on the church — said the student who is now in the media spotlight always took her writings a step further than her peers.

Understanding Trappist Father Thomas Merton is a challenge for high school juniors, the teacher said, but she remembers that Markle “never backed off.”

“I’m not telling you this because suddenly I’m forced to remember her. I would have remembered her anyway,” Pollia, a 1972 alumna of the all-girls school told Catholic News Service Nov. 30.

A year ago, Pollia was surprised to hear that Markle, already a known name as a television actress and a U.N. women’s advocate, credited a conversation the two of them had for inspiring her to work for others.

She was interviewed about the book she contributed to called: “The Game Changers: Success Secrets From 40 Women at the Top: How to Become a Fearless, Fabulous Girl Boss.”

In the book, Markle said she volunteered with a group at a soup kitchen on Skid Row in Los Angeles when she was 13, but on the first day she said she “felt really scared. I was young, and it was rough and raw down there, and though I was with a great volunteer group, I just felt overwhelmed.”

1 2

Please follow and like us: 0