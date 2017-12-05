CTK parishioners frost 70 dozen cookies for Rescue Mission

From our friends at Christ the King:

Families at Christ the King Church in the Bayberry area of Liverpool gathered Sunday, December 3, to frost Christmas cookies for the Rescue Mission. Seventy dozen cookies were frosted in all. Following the frosting, our parish took part in the first-ever Bayberry Plaza Christmas Tree Lighting, assisting the Bayberry Community Association. Parish youth participated in a Living Nativity. Our choir led the crowd in hymns and carols and our pastor, Father James Fritzen, blessed the tree.

See photos of the frosters and carolers below, courtesy Deacon Tom Cuskey.

