Spirit of Christmas in Bayberry

Families at Christ the King Church in the Bayberry area of Liverpool gathered Sunday, Dec. 3, to frost 70 dozen Christmas cookies for the Rescue Mission.

Then the parish took part in the first-ever Bayberry Plaza Christmas Tree Lighting, assisting the Bayberry Community Association. Parish youth participated in a Living Nativity, the church choir led the crowd in hymns and carols, and the pastor, Father James C. Fritzen, blessed the tree.

The photos are courtesy Deacon Tom Cuskey.

