The Light will be On for You December 18

Submitted by the Diocese of Syracuse:

Parishes across the seven-county Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse will participate in the annual Light is On for You campaign on Monday, December 18. Parishes generally offer extended hours for the Sacrament of Reconciliation (confession) on one evening during Advent and Lent. Participating parishes will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The diocesan Mother Church, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse, will be participating from 4 to 7 p.m. The Cathedral reopened in September following an extensive interior restoration.

Folks seeking more information about the Light is On for You and the Sacrament of Reconciliation are encouraged to visit https://syracusediocese.org/being-catholic/the-light-is-on-for-you-campaign/. To find a parish, visit https://syracusediocese.org/find-a-parish/. It is recommended to contact the parish directly to confirm their participation in this campaign.

