March for Life announces location, tentative speakers

By Rhina Guidos Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) — March for Life organizers announced in a Dec. 6 briefing a tentative group of speakers, a theme and other details for a Jan. 18 conference and expo and Jan. 19 march and rally in Washington.

“Love saves Lives” is the theme of the 2018 march, said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, adding that the group also wants to focus on the sacrifice involved with bringing life into the world but also in the interactions with one another.

One of the speakers who will talk about that during the event is Pam Tebow, mother of former football player Tim Tebow, said Mancini.

“Her story for choosing life for Timmy is beautiful,” Mancini said. Tebow’s doctors told her she had to have an abortion to save her own life, but she refused and delivered a healthy boy.

Another person who will share her story is Kelly Rosati, a March for Life board member, who has adopted four children previously in foster care, Mancini said.

She said the organization also wants to provide a focus for the work done by pregnancy centers and maternity homes that help women who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy.

