Submitted by our friends at St. Joseph and St. Stephen in Oswego:

On December 3, the Embracing Families of St. Joseph and St. Stephen in Oswego celebrated their first Intergenerational Event at St. Joseph’s Parish Center. The Faith Formation Office of the linked parishes has identified bringing families together as one of its primary goals and has planned a minimum of two intergenerational events for the year.

When Bishop Cunningham announced his plan to amplify the role of the family in our diocese, event planners felt confident their initial event would be successful. Anyone who wanted to participate was warmly encouraged to attend.

After the celebration of Mass, students from the Oswego High School Orchestra greeted people with music of the season. Interesting, informative, and fun-filled stations offered families the opportunity to make cards for local shut-ins, to decorate cookies to share with others, to discover how the candy cane came to be, and to learn how to make an Advent wreath. One volunteer brought over twenty Nativities for display!

The next event will be a Winter Carnival where new and gently-used, warm clothing will be collected for distribution at local schools. The teens of the parish will give up their school holiday on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, January 15, 2018, to organize and run the carnival which promises to be another successful intergeneration event. Another event is being planned to occur in Lent. The general public is cordially invited to attend both events.

See photos provided by the parish below.

