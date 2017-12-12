400 Salt Springs Rd.Fayetteville, N.Y. 13066• 12/24: 4 p.m.

St. Peter’s-St. Mary’s

200 N. James St.

Rome, N.Y. 13440

• 12/24: 10 a.m.

• 12/24: 5 p.m.

St. Paul’s

16 Park Ave.

Whitesboro, N.Y. 13492

• 12/24: 11 a.m.

• 12/24: 10 p.m.

St. Thomas

150 Clinton Rd.

New Hartford, N.Y. 13413

• 12/24: 9 a.m.

• 12/25: 9 a.m.

St. Malachy

31 E. State St.

Sherburne, N.Y. 13460

• 12/24: 9 a.m.

• 12/24: 4 p.m.

Holy Trinity

309 Buffalo St.

Fulton, N.Y. 13069

• 12/24: 10 a.m.

• 12/25: 10 a.m.

Blessed Sacrament

3127 James St.

Syracuse, N.Y. 13206

• 12/24: 9:30 a.m.

• 12/24: 4 p.m.

St. James

137 Main St.

Johnson City, N.Y. 13790

• 12/24: 9:30 a.m.

• 12/24: 4 p.m.

• 12/25: 9:30 a.m.

St. Lucy’s

432 Gifford St.

Syracuse, N.Y. 13204

• 12/24: 10 a.m.

• 12/24: 5 p.m.

• 12/25: 10 a.m.

• 12/31: 10 a.m.

• 1/1: 10 a.m.

For additional information, contact:

Michele Murphy

Diocese of Syracuse Deaf Ministry

240 E. Onondaga St.

Syracuse, NY 13202

315-766-6514 (Text & Voice)

mmurphy@syrdio.org