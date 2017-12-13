Advent meditation: Joy during life’s struggles and sorrows

By Effie Caldarola

Catholic News Service

Rejoice always! Those words from St. Paul in Thessalonians reverberate through the ages, through prayer and song. Again, I say rejoice.

This Advent, we take time to pray with St. Paul, one of history’s most compelling figures. A focused and intense man, he dedicated himself to persecuting followers of Jesus. Then, after a dramatic encounter on a journey to Damascus left him blinded and dazed, St. Paul changed course entirely.

He had encountered Christ, personally and vividly, and his life would never be the same.

St. Paul, we ask that you help us to understand the indescribable joy that an encounter with the risen Christ can bring.

In our lives, we seek happiness. We ask, St. Paul, that you help us to understand the difference between the superficial things of this life that sometimes bring us brief happiness and the deep down, impregnable joy for which we yearn and which will shepherd us through life’s hardest moments.

