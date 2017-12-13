Diocese of Syracuse Deaf Ministry Interpreted Mass Schedule

The Immaculate Conception Church
400 Salt Springs Rd.
Fayetteville, N.Y. 13066
12/24: 4 p.m.
St. Peter’s-St. Mary’s
200 N. James St.
Rome, N.Y. 13440
12/24: 10 a.m.
12/24: 5 p.m.
St. Paul’s
16 Park Ave.
Whitesboro, N.Y. 13492
12/24: 11 a.m.
12/24: 10 p.m.
St. Thomas
150 Clinton Rd.
New Hartford, N.Y. 13413
12/24: 9 a.m.
12/25: 9 a.m.
St. Malachy
31 E. State St.
Sherburne, N.Y. 13460
12/24: 9 a.m.
12/24: 4 p.m.
Holy Trinity
309 Buffalo St.
Fulton, N.Y. 13069
12/24: 10 a.m.
12/25: 10 a.m.
Blessed Sacrament
3127 James St.
Syracuse, N.Y. 13206
12/24: 9:30 a.m.
12/24: 4 p.m.
St. James
137 Main St.
Johnson City, N.Y. 13790
12/24: 9:30 a.m.
12/24: 4 p.m.
12/25: 9:30 a.m.
St. Lucy’s
432 Gifford St.
Syracuse, N.Y. 13204
12/24: 10 a.m.
12/24: 5 p.m.
12/25: 10 a.m.
12/31: 10 a.m.
1/1: 10 a.m.
For additional information, contact:
Michele Murphy
Diocese of Syracuse Deaf Ministry
240 E. Onondaga St.
Syracuse, NY 13202
315-766-6514 (Text & Voice)
mmurphy@syrdio.org