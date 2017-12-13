Lessons from Luke: a Jamesville centenarian’s secrets

By Tom Maguire

Manlius — Jim Pesane figured the scene jibed nicely with the majesty of his father.

“He was like a pope having an audience with his congregation,” Jim said. “I mean people were coming in and just standing in line to greet him and to wish him well and to give him a big thumbs-up for living as long as he has.”

On Dec. 2, his 100th birthday, Luke Pesane sat in a wide coffee-colored leather chair next to a Christmas tree wrapped in white lights at the Cavalry Club, where he played golf for decades. Dozens of party-goers couldn’t wait to sit in the adjoining leather chair and gaze upon him, as if he would to reach into his pocket and sprinkle them with longevity dust.

Outside the windows of the clubhouse were fresh gouges in the grass on the 10th tee: either the divots of a late-season golfer or, given the magic of honoree Luke, the skid marks of early-arriving reindeer.

Luke’s smile is Santa-like, without the beard, and he looks a little like legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden, who lived to 99 and was alleged to be a wizard of sorts.

Could there be longevity powder? Secrets of the centenarian?

The breathless audience waited as Luke moved from his “papal” throne to a humbler chair in the middle of the room. His loving attendant of the moment, over to his right, was his daughter Susan Korzeniewski. A pointy handkerchief sat classily in the lapel pocket of Luke’s dark blue suit, and he held another hankie in his hands.

‘A lot of it is attitude’

“I’ve had a great life,” Luke told his admirers. “And people ask me, ‘What’s your secret?’ There’s really no big secret; a lot of it is attitude, the will to live, the interest in what’s going on. And, you gotta be lucky too: if you don’t have any life-threatening problems. So I’ve been lucky.

“I tell everybody: You can’t get to 90 without having some health issues. The main thing: Do something about it. Get the right doctors and the help you need, the medication you need. I don’t know what else to say. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

