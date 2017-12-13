My Place in the Sun, December Advent Companions

Advent is passing quickly! This is often the case, but this year the four weeks of Advent are actually three weeks plus one day with the fourth Sunday of Advent coming on Christmas Eve.

I always find the Scripture readings during this sacred time rich and beautiful. They call me to generosity and self-sacrifice, inspire hope and joy, and remind me to be alert and prepared for the commemoration of Jesus’ birth and His coming in glory at the end of time. Moreover, we find in the readings companions to accompany us on our Advent journey: Isaiah, John the Baptist, Mary, and St. Joseph.

Isaiah is the most frequently heard voice of the Advent season, not only on Sundays but also on many weekdays. Although Advent prepares us to commemorate the birth of the savior, it also directs our attention to the future coming of Christ at the end of time. Isaiah is a companion who turns us toward the future and speaks to our unfulfilled desires for peace, security, and deep joy.

John the Baptist, a lone figure in the desert, dressed in animal skin, eating bugs and honey, and shouting about the need for repentance, is not a particularly appealing sight. His message, however, is important. “Prepare the way of the Lord” through a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sin. We need a companion like John the Baptist to remind us to prepare God’s path to our hearts and cultivate an awareness of how near He is to us. Turning toward Him will always include turning away from sin and evil inclinations that are obstacles to His coming.

Rather than treating Mary and Joseph as individual companions offering us example and inspiration, this Advent let’s look at them as a young couple, recently married and about to have a child. As you know in our diocese, we began the Year of the Family on the first Sunday of Advent.

