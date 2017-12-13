Table talk: Author shares stories from his meals with St. John Paul II

By Cindy Wooden Catholic News Service

ROME (CNS) — For some 25 years as pope, St. John Paul II would invite people to his table each day — sharing breakfast, lunch, dinner and conversation with a wide variety of cardinals, bishops, theologians, writers and friends.

George Weigel, the author and scholar, was one of those guests on dozens of occasions and it was over a meal that he asked Pope John Paul the questions that form the core of “Witness to Hope: The Biography of Pope John Paul II,” published in 1999. The meals and conversations continued, providing information for the sequel, “The End and the Beginning: Pope John Paul II — The Victory of Freedom, the Last Years, the Legacy,” published in 2010.

His last dinner with St. John Paul was Dec. 15, 2004.

Now, Weigel is sharing the mood, anecdotes and reflections on the table talk in the more personal “Lessons in Hope: My Unexpected Life with St. John Paul II.”

“What people really wanted was not more heavily footnoted, annotated scholarly biography,” Weigel said. “What people wanted were stories, stories that would make him come alive again.”

Interviewed in Rome Dec. 12, Weigel said he decided “to tell the story of our conversations,” which took place over a dozen years. But for that to make sense, he said, he also had to write about events and experiences in his life that prepared him to understand the history, philosophy and theology discussed around the table.

1 2

Please follow and like us: