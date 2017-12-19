Submitted by St. Joseph’s Parish

As part of its long-standing tradition of community outreach, St. Joseph’s Parish of Oswego’s annual Giving Tree initiative is underway. For decades, parishioners have selected from a holiday tree gift tags identifying children’s sizes, and they have purchased gifts for those in need. At times, parishioners donate gifts other than clothing as evidenced in the photo of this year’s tree.

The Giving Tree endeavor began many years ago when a Human Development Committee was formed in the parish to address the corporal needs of the community. The Giving Tree — along with visiting homebound residents, supplying coffee fixings for shelters, and donating poinsettias to local nursing homes — became the hallmarks of the dedicated group.

In time, members of the St. Anne Society of the parish assumed responsibility for reaching the goals set by the committee, and they have met them extremely well. Members of the society will bag all the donations surrounding this year’s tree and will share them with The Salvation Army and Safe House. These agencies are always gratified by the spirit of giving exemplified by the good people of St. Joseph’s Parish.

Please follow and like us: