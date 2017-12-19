Bishop Cunningham to celebrate National Migration Week Mass Jan. 7

Submitted by the Diocese of Syracuse:

For nearly a half century, the Catholic Church in the United States has celebrated National Migration Week, which is an opportunity to reflect on the circumstances confronting migrants, including immigrants, refugees, children and victims and survivors of human trafficking. The theme for National Migration Week 2018 (Jan. 7-13) draws attention to the fact that each of our families have a migration story, some recent and others in the distant past.

Most Rev. Robert J. Cunningham, Bishop of Syracuse, will begin National Migration Week here in the Diocese of Syracuse by celebrating the 9:45 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on January 7, 2018. All are welcome and in a special way those who are migrants and refugees.

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located at 259 E. Onondaga Street in Syracuse, reopened in September 2017 following an extensive restoration. It was at Cathedral that Bishop Cunningham celebrated a previous Mass in solidarity with migrants and refugees on February 5, 2017. The Jan. 7 Mass is not only a way to participate in National Migration Week, but a continuation of the diocese’s participation in Pope Francis’ yearlong Share the Journey initiative, which aims to raise awareness of the plight of refugees and migrants.

Please follow and like us: