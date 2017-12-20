2018 Light the Way Award recipients announced: See the honorees

From the Catholic Schools of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse:

The Catholic Schools of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse announce their 12th Annual Light the Way Scholarship Dinner, to be held Friday, January 26, at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown. The event is sponsored in part by M&T Bank, KeyBank, Mirabito Energy Products, Le Moyne College, and the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

The 2018 Light the Way Award will be presented to the following clergy for their dedication to Catholic education:

Rev. Philip A. Hearn

Rev. Fredrick R. Mannara

Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano

Rev. Msgr. J. Robert Yeazel

Rev. Msgr. James M. Kennedy

Rev. Richard P. Morrisette

Rev. Joseph Salerno

Rev. Msgr. Eugene M. Yennock

The annual event will begin at 6 pm with a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, and the much-anticipated basket raffle. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the awards presentation at 8:15 p.m.

The Diocese of Syracuse includes 22 diocesan and parish schools, all of which are accredited by the Middle States Association. For more information, visit http://syracusediocese.org/schools/.

