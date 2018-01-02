Syracuse, NY: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse will once again sponsor bus trips to the 45th annual March for Life in Washington, DC on January 19, 2018. A bus for adults and families will depart from Wegmans in Dewitt on January 18 at 11 p.m. and return on January 19 at 11 p.m. For more information call (315) 472-6754 or register online: https://marchforlife.eventbrite.com. A bus for young adults (20-30 years old) will depart on January 18 and return on January 19. For more information call (315) 741-2389 or register online: https://youngadultm4l2018.eventbrite.com. The one-day bus trips will include transportation, a boxed lunch, diocesan scarf, Mass at the National Basilica with Bishop Cunningham, and the March for Life. All are welcome to register!

Additionally, almost 300 youth from across the diocese will participate in a 3-day pilgrimage to Washington, D.C. The trip will include participation in the march, as well as visits to the Life is Very Good Rally, monument tours, Smithsonian Museums, and the Lourdes Shrine. Participants will also celebrate Mass at the National Basilica with Most Rev. Robert J. Cunningham, Bishop of Syracuse Buses will depart on January 18 from Bishop Grimes High School and return on January 20 to Bishop Grimes High School. For more information call (315) 741-2389 or register online: https://marchforlife2018.eventbrite.com. Space is limited.

The March for Life is a peaceful rally that promotes the dignity of human life from conception to natural death.

Please follow and like us: