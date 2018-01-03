The third and fourth grade boy’s basketball teams from Most Holy Rosary and Holy Family School in Syracuse will face off in an exhibition game on Saturday, January 13. The match off will take place at halftime during the LeMoyne College basketball game at approximately 3:45 pm.
The opportunity was coordinated by parent-coaches and the LeMoyne College coaching staff. Players will have about ten minutes to face off on the court.
The LeMoyne men’s basketball team plays Merrimack College on Saturday with tip off at 3:00 pm. Admission is $5 for adults and children 12 and under free. Proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit Maureen’s Hope and the Beads of Courage Program.
To learn more about Catholic schools in the Diocese of Syracuse, visit https://www.
syracusediocese.org/schools/.
