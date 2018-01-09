Melara appointed CEO of Diocese of Syracuse Catholic Charities, Inc.

Most Rev. Robert J. Cunningham, Bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael F. Melara as the CEO of Diocese of Syracuse Catholic Charities, Inc. effective January 5, 2018.

Melara has served as the Interim CEO for the past year while maintaining his role as Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Onondaga County. Melara will continue to serve in both capacities, leading the largest not for profit entities in Upstate New York.

As CEO, Melara serves as the Diocesan Director of Catholic Charities directly reporting to the Bishop of Syracuse and working collaboratively with the Corporate Board of Trustees. He works with the six area directors of Catholic Charities who are located in Broome, Chenango, Oswego, Oneida/Madison and Cortland counties. Within the Diocese, Melara is responsible for the diocesan Community Services, Office of Social Action Ministry, the Catholic Campaign for Human Development, and Catholic Relief Services.

“Mike Melara is a natural appointment for this expanded role in Catholic Charities,” stated Bishop Cunningham. “He brings a skill set to this position that is not often seen in one individual. His care and commitment to people in need and his ability to problem solve and collaborate well with other leading agencies in order to find realistic solutions is exactly what is needed to move Catholic Charities to the next level.”

He has served as Executive Director of Catholic Charities Onondaga County since 2008 and has extensive experience in social service leadership roles, serving as the past Executive Director of Huntington Family Center in Syracuse, Director of Child and Family Services at Liberty Resources, Inc., as well as social service positions within Catholic Charities and the Department of Mental Health.

Melara has a Masters of Science from Chapman University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Le Moyne College.

Catholic Charities serves the seven counties of the Diocese of Syracuse and is dedicated to caring for those in need while promoting human development collaboration and the elimination of poverty and injustice.

Please follow and like us: